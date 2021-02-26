MARIETTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Marietta Police Department arrested Derek “Al” Sneed, 39, of Marietta, and charged with one felony count of false statements and writings, according to a GBI.
On May 6, 2020, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI investigate allegations that a local nonprofit agency was providing false documents for criminal defendants. The GBI investigated and alleges that Sneed, founder of the non-profit organization Alliance of Dreams, was selling community service hour certifications in exchange for cash.READ MORE: Georgia Couple Sentenced For Illegally Selling Male Enhancement Products And Naturalization Fraud
After payment of money, Sneed would allegedly provide fraudulent documents stating the defendant had performed their court ordered community service at Alliance of Dreams when they had not. The Alliance of Dreams, of Atlanta, advertises itself as a transitional housing program providing jobs and ministry services for men.READ MORE: Fake Whistleblower Sentenced To Federal Prison For Attempting To Frame Former Acquaintance
Sneed was arrested with the assistance of the Marietta Police Department and booked into the Cobb County Jail. The investigation is still active and additional charges are pending.MORE NEWS: Local Businesses Impacted By Gasparilla Cancellation
Criminal arrests are only allegations; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.