TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – We are learning how local businesses are impacted by Gasparilla being cancelled for 2021.

Gasparilla is a pirate-themed festival that attracts thousands of people to Tampa each year.

At The Pint and Brew, the owner says during Gasparilla weekend, his business usually makes double what it makes any other weekend and although the festival is cancelled, he hopes his regular customers will continue to support his restaurant.

Robert Wickner, the owner of The Pint and Brew says “The initial part of the pandemic, being close for, initially it said 30 days and we thought ‘Oh, that’s great and fine and everything will get back to normal after that,’ but as you know it extended on for a couple months.”

For Wickner and his employees, the last year has been difficult.

“Obviously employees and many being tipped employees, relying on that for their income,” said Wickner.

Following 2020, hearing Gasparilla was cancelled for 2021 was no surprise.

“Definitely disappointment but, you know, just add that to the list of disappointments that not only I go through, but other business owners go through too,” said Wickner.

Wickner said he had been looking forward to the festival to help make up for lost money during the pandemic.

“It will have an impact. It will have an impact not only on us but on all the businesses,” said Wickner.

But one thing has kept the restaurant open and the employees’ spirits up: loyal customers.

“Thankfulness and being appreciative that we have them. It’s really meant the world to us,” said Wickner.

Wickner says despite the cancellation, he hopes business improves soon.

“The good part about it is it seems like it’s probably the last hurdle we really have to get over as far as large events,” said Wickner.

Gasparilla is scheduled for January 2022.