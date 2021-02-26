SAVANNAH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood sentenced Jeffrey Parker, 44, of Rincon (northwest of Savannah), who portrayed himself as a whistleblower while falsely accusing a former acquaintance of violating patient privacy to six months in federal prison, according to a statement from the Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s office.

Parker pled guilty to one count of False Statements, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. He was also fined $1,200 and after completion of his prison term must serve three years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

As outlined in court documents and testimony, Parker admitted that he “engaged in an intricate scheme” in October 2019 when he contacted the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to claim that a former acquaintance had violated privacy provisions of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Parker created email addresses using the names of real individuals and pretended to be these individuals to make it appear as if the acquaintance committed a crime. He sent the emails to the hospital where the acquaintance worked, to the DOJ, and to the FBI, and then claimed to have received threatening messages in retaliation for acting as a whistleblower.

FBI agents responded acted to ensure Parker’s safety and investigate his allegations, and under subsequent questioning, Parker admitted concocting the scheme to harm the former acquaintance.