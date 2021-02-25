TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – We are hearing from a USF expert on the effectiveness of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and how it’s different from Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

This comes one day after Governor Ron DeSantis announced the Johnson and Johnson vaccines would be delivered to Florida next week.

USF Virologist, Dr. Michael Tenges says “If we are going to knock down the pandemic and get into whatever our new normal is going to be, we have to make sure everyone is immunized.”

Dr. Teng says the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine is going to be very helpful in getting people vaccinated, but it’s pretty different from the Moderna and Pfizer. He says Moderna and Pfizer are made from mRNA with a fatty casing.

“The Johnson and Johnson is a little different. It uses a dna, that basically encodes the same protein, but it’s encased in a protein shell that usually causes the common cold. It’s not a live virus, just the outside shell,” said Dr. Teng.

He says since the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is only one dose, you probably won’t have as many symptoms from the injection.

“It’s going to be more like the first dose of the mRNA vaccines, pretty mild side effects,” said Dr. Teng.

He says with Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, there’s a reason why there are two doses.

“They didn’t want to take a chance especially because it’s a new technology. It’s never been used before,” said Dr. Teng.

But the Johnson and Johnson vaccine went through a different process.

“The technology that’s used by the J and J vaccine has been used in a number of clinical trials already, so they had a pretty good idea of what kind of immunity they could establish with a single dose,” said Dr. Teng.

Dr. Teng says the outcome of all three types of vaccines are the same.

“All three vaccines are really good at preventing severe COVID hospitalizations and death and they are all pretty equivalent at being able to do that,” said Dr. Teng.

He says if you had a choice of which vaccine to get, just go with the vaccine that’s available first.

“It’s not like you’re at a restaurant where you can choose chicken, fish or beef. You’re going to have whatever is served in front of you. By all means, whichever one you are eligible, take that one,” said Dr. Teng.

Governor Don DeSantis says the state is currently working on where the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are going to be distributed to the public.