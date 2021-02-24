ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — MARTA riders at the Lindbergh, Buckhead, and Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) Transit Stations have walked past Black history digital displays of artwork celebrating joyful moments in black culture.

“It’s very important that our history continues to be told orally and visually,” said Kalimah Muhammad, a MARTA rider. “I would definitely like to see more of that, more art, more celebrating around Atlanta,” said Daniel Chevannes, another rider.

MARTA, OUTFRONT Media and an online art marketplace called Artsy teamed up to create the “Black Joy Campaign” for Black History Month.

London-based artist Sola Olulode painted a masterpiece about relationships called “Laying in the Grass, Part 2.” “I was imagining a couple just like, going to a park, and just lying in the grass and enjoying each other’s company,” she said.

Ferguson, Missouri native Dominic Chambers, whose artwork is also showcased, now lives in Connecticut. “Historically, when you locate the Black subject, we’re a very active people. We’re rebelling, we’re rioting.” His work of art called “On Sunsets and Being” gives a different picture: a man resting and using his imagination.

“To be able to bring something to Atlanta that shows images of Black joy, that shows Black people in a positive way as people are going throughout their day, I think that’s something that’s very, very powerful,” said Artsy Chief Marketing Officer Everette Taylor.

The artists say it’s an honor to celebrate Black history and those who inspired their work along their journey’s to life’s next destinations.