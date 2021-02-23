PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – It was an emotional day for Pinellas County, as members of the community joined together to remember and honor fallen Pinellas County Deputy, Michael J. Magli.

Deputy Magli was killed in the line of duty last Wednesday while trying to stop a suspected drunk driver, and Tuesday, he was laid to rest.

Bob Gualtieri, Pinellas County Sheriff said “This is a day we feared would never come and hoped it never would, as this is our first and hopefully our last line of duty death.”

Stephanie Magli, Deputy Magli’s wife said “I just love him so much. I wish it was different.”

It was a day full of tears at Idlewild Baptist Church.

“Michael’s my best friend. He was my partner,” said Stephanie Magli.

A day Michael’s Magli’s wife, Stephanie, had been trying to prepare for, for almost a week.

“I tried and I tried and everything I wrote didn’t feel real. It didn’t feel like I could convey how I feel,” said Stephanie Magli.

Pinellas County Deputy Magli died last Wednesday while trying to stop a suspected drunk driver.

“Mike knew that guy had to be stopped because he was going to seriously hurt or kill someone. Mike parked his car on the median and prepared to deploy stop sticks when the bad guy came barreling down the road and hit him. Mike did everything right,” said Gualtieri.

Magli’s brother said “I know he did a tremendously brave act that saved countless lives, and for that, my family and I are proud of our hero, deputy Michael James Magli, my big brother.”

After seven years with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, a call to Deputy Magli last Wednesday went unanswered. With a 21-gun solute, a fly over and procession, Deputy Magli and his family, including two young daughters, were honored.

“He loved our girls, he loved our girls so much,” said Stephanie Magli.

He was laid to rest at Trinity Memorial Gardens on Tuesday to be remembered forever.

“i love him so much. I don’t want to say goodbye. I’m not ready. Eleven years was not long enough,” said Stephanie Magli.

‘Stephanie, we will always be here for you and your daughters. I will never let you fade away and you will always be a part of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office family,” said Gualtieri.

Deputy Magli is the first officer with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to die in the line of duty.