ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A federal judge sentenced Nathaniel Barber, Nathaniel Barber, 40, of Canton, to prison for trying to leave the country with a cell phone and a tablet containing more than 100 files of child pornography, according to a statement from the Northern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Barber belonged to an online group that shared videos and photographs of child pornography.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine, the charges and other information presented in court:
- In January 2020, special agents with Homeland Security Investigations received a tip that Nathaniel Barber might be traveling outside the country to commit sex crimes against minors
- The agents learned that he had purchased a plane ticket to the Philippines and was departing from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on January 28, 2020
- Agents approached Barber at the boarding gate and questioned him about his trip
- Barber denied that he was traveling to the Philippines to engage in sex with anyone under the age of 18 years, but admitted that he possessed child pornography on a tablet and cell phone
- A forensic search of the items revealed that Barber had joined an online group where members posted and shared child pornography
- Barber had downloaded seven videos and 133 images of child pornography, with many of the materials depicting girls under 10 years old being sexually abused
Barber pled guilty to attempted international transport of child pornography on November 17, 2020. A federal judge sentenced him to five years in prison to be followed by ten years of supervised release and ordered to pay a special assessment in the amount of $5,100.