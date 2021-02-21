HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Florida drivers will see a new statewide policy procedure if they’ve allowed their license to become a year or more expired. It’s a small step toward increasing the quality of drivers on our crowded roadways.

ALSO: Florida Toddler Accidentally Dials 9-1-1, Leads To Life-Saving Response

On Friday, February 19, 2021, Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy C. Millan released an advisory to drivers of a new Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle (FLHSMV) procedure regarding driver license testing requirements. Drivers who have allowed their driver license to expire for one year or more will be required to complete the written and vision exams prior to obtaining their driver license. This includes:

– Individuals who completed the written exam, but do not obtain their driver license within one year of the written exam pass date

– Drivers who downgraded from a Class E driver license to an ID card and the driver license has been expired for one year or more

– Drivers who did not apply to renew their driver license within the one-year delinquent renewal period

– Drivers who are applying for a Florida driver license and their out-of-state driver license has been expired for one year or more

ALSO: Florida Man To Minor: ‘Meet Me At Boat Ramp, I’ll Have My Zipper Down & Have It Sticking Out’

In their Technical Advisory, FLHSMV says this procedure change is to ensure that drivers who have not operated a vehicle for one year or more remain knowledgeable of vehicle driving laws. “I encourage Hillsborough County drivers to renew their driver license in a timely manner,” said Millan. “Customers who need to be re-tested should schedule a written test appointment online through our website at hillstax.org.”

Current license holders are reminded that customers can renew their driver license up to 18 months in advance of expiration. You can do so here.

RELATED: