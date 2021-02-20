HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Governor Ron DeSantis says “Florida had the most transparent and efficient election than anyplace in the country in 2020,” yet he wants to make changes. The Supervisor of Elections in Hillsborough County says they haven’t been made aware of any such plans.

CBSMiami reported, during a news conference in West Palm Beach on Friday, Governor DeSantis unveiled a slate of voting proposals which he wants lawmakers to pass in their upcoming legislative session, including restricting the mass mailing of mail-in ballots and access to ballot drop boxes.

In a statement the same day, the Florida Supervisor of Elections (FSE) in Hillsborough County, expressed their lack of awareness of the Governor’s plans. The FSE is an association of Florida’s 67 elections officials, which has long served as a resource for legislators as they consider changes to Florida’s election laws.

The FSE stated:

‘While we have not yet seen the proposed legislation referenced in the press release issued by Governor Ron DeSantis today, we look forward to sharing insight with legislators as to how any proposed legislation might impact the conduct of elections or the voter experience in Florida.’

