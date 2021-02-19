TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Florida Department of Health is working with the Federal Government to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination process.

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced four new FEMA-supported vaccine sites will be coming to Florida, including one right here in Tampa Bay.

The new site will be at the Tampa Greyhound Track, where officials say 2,000 vaccines will be administered each day.

Manatee County resident, Terri Marcus says “I don’t know what to do. I’m trying to do everything they say, but I keep hitting walls.”

Marcus says she has tried to sign up for vaccine sites all over the state of Florida.

“Today, I registered for 13 counties that have their own sites,” said Marcus.

She says she’s also tried to get the COVID-19 vaccine at other locations.

“Walmart, if they don’t have any appointments you log on to their thing and it says no appointments, so i have no clue what it looks like. Sam’s is the same way.”

She has a little bit of hope now that Governor Ron DeSantis announced four new COVID-19 vaccination sites will be coming to Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami.

“Yeah, I would love it! Heck, I would love it for it to be in West or East Bradenton for Pete’s sake.”

The state says the new sites are being opened through partnership between FEMA, Florida state departments and the National Guard. Officials say the sites will administer 2,000 vaccines, each day, seven days a week for medical front line workers and people over 65.

“If they’ll let you go anywhere in the state as long as you’re willing to travel and go back there for your second shot, I think it’s great,” said Marcus.

The state also says each site will have two smaller mobile sites that will administer 500 vaccines each day in underserved areas, something Marcus says she supports.

“I have so many friends that are in worse medical needs and they need their shots. I have friends that have worse medical needs that are younger than me and they need their shots, so definitely getting more vaccines isn’t a bad thing.”

The new site will open March 3 and you can sign up online with the statewide vaccine registration system.