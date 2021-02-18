TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Tampa Bay community is mourning the loss of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the 38-year-old was found dead Monday at Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida.

Social media websites are filled with posts all about the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver, Vincent Jackson.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says Jackson was reported missing by family on February 11, 2021 and the day after, officials found Jackson at the Homewood Suites hotel. They made sure he was okay and then cancelled the missing persons case. On February 15, his body was found in the hotel room by a housekeeper. Officials say there is no sign of trauma and the cause of death is being investigated.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister made this statement on Facebook saying, “My heart aches for the many loves ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind…he touched countless lives through his Jackson in Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.”

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said on Twitter “…His contributions to our community as a former Buccaneer, businessman, and philanthropist are beyond reproach, and his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched.”

Jackson played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012 to 2018, and the football team’s owner, Bryan Glazer sent CW44 news at 10 this statement: “We are shocked and saddened to hear the terrible news regarding the loss of Vincent Jackson. During his five seasons with our franchise, Vincent was a consummate professional, who took a great deal of pride in his performance on and off the football field…”

Mike Evans, current Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver, posted on Twitter: “Thank you for everything. I love you big bro. Praying for your family. Rest in paradise.”

Officials say the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.