ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Gwinnett County Police Department (GVPD) released a statement announcing that narcotics detection K-9 Zeke died on February 15. He served with the police department from 2013 to 2020 as narcotics detection K-9 in the Special Investigations Section.
Zeke had a successful career, making several notable drug seizures. Throughout his career, he located over 56 pounds of cocaine, 6 pounds of fentanyl, 27 pounds of Methamphetamine, 10 pounds of heroin, and over 5,000 pounds or marijuana.
He was utilized by several other agencies during his career, to include the DEA, FBI, ICE, Homeland Security, GBI, and the US Postal Inspectors. After his retirement, K9 Zeke continued to live with his handler, Corporal Stanley Jones, and his family.
GCPD says Zeke will be missed by everyone who was privileged enough to work with him during his career.