ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a man who terrorized Asian owned and operated businesses in Metro Atlanta to life in federal prison, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Dravion Sanchez Ware, who shot a woman in the back at point-blank range as she trembled on the floor during one of his robberies, has been sentenced to life in federal prison for the robberies of nine Asian owned-and-operated businesses in Atlanta, Doraville, Duluth, Roswell, Stone Mountain, and Norcross between October and November 2017.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Erskine, the charges and other information presented in court:
- Between October 7th and November 10, 2017, Ware and his fellow gunman, Tabyron Rashad Smith, targeted Asian-run businesses in Metro-Atlanta for armed robberies
- Of the at least nine businesses they robbed, three were located in Atlanta, two in Doraville, and one each in Norcross, Duluth, Stone Mountain, and Roswell, Georgia
- During the robberies, Ware frequently pistol-whipped defenseless victims that did not resist him, sending at least one man to the hospital. Ware also shot three women, one of whom was kneeling on the floor face down at the time. Fortunately, all three women survived.
Smith and Ware were captured on November 21st and 22nd, 2017, respectively, after a multi-jurisdictional investigation.
- U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. sentenced Dravion Sanchez Ware, 25, of Atlanta, Georgia, to serve five concurrent life terms in prison, plus six concurrent 20-year terms, as well as to pay restitution in the amount of $135,951.81. Ware was convicted by a jury on August 2, 2019, for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robberies, five counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and five counts of discharging or brandishing a firearm during the robberies.
- Tabyron Rashad Smith, 26, of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty on July 23, 2019, to one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robberies and four counts of discharging or brandishing a firearm during several of the robberies. Judge Batten sentenced Smith to serve 27 years in prison, followed by three years on supervised release and to pay restitution in the amount of $135,951.81.
