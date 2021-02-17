MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Manatee County is now having to reschedule over 5,000 vaccine appointments because of the 2021 Winter Storm sweeping across the country.

This comes as the Florida Division of Emergency Management confirms 200,000 Moderna vaccines that were supposed to arrive to the state Tuesday are being delayed because of the cold weather.

Samantha Bequer with the Florida Division of Emergency Management says the state is working with providers and recommending that they plan for the delays.

Manatee County officials say between Wednesday and Thursday, employees will be contacting 5,100 seniors to move their appointments to next week, and while residents say they are a little disappointed by the change, all they can do is have patience.

Roger Reynolds, a Manatee County resident says, “We’re in the age group that it seems more severe.”

Reynolds says his wife has been waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine for months.

“So it’s just for peace of mind,” said Reynolds.

He says hearing that 200,000 vaccines are being delayed getting to Florida because of the 2021 Winter Storm is unfortunate.

“We moved down from Ohio and I still remember the blizzard of ’78 so we’ve suffered the consequences of bad weather,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds says it’s something out of everyone’s control.

“It sounds like something that couldn’t be avoided. It’s surprising that they couldn’t get the vaccines here because there are aircraft and UPS,” said Reynolds.

Nick Azzara, Manatee County Spokesperson, says the county has been receiving regular deliveries of about 5,000 vaccine doses every week.

“On Thursday and Friday our 311 call center began booking some of the 5,100 appointments,” said Azzara.

Because of the winter weather conditions shutting down much of the United States, the county is now having to reschedule those appointments.

“I think everybody understands that there’s no human error involved and there are parts of the country that are having worse problems than we are right now,” said Azzara.

Azzara says he expects deliveries to be caught up and for the vaccination schedule to get back on track by next week.

“It happens. You have to accept certain things,” said Reynolds.

The new appointments will be scheduled for February 25 and 26. Azzara says the county’s Pfizer vaccines deliveries are not be impacted, only the Moderna deliveries.

The state says it will continue to monitor those vaccine deliveries over the next several days.