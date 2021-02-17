DACULA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) have named a suspect in a Dacula neighborhood shooting on Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from the GCPD.

After speaking with witnesses and processing the scene, detectives have obtained warrants for Damia Mitchell, 17, Snellville for the murder of Faith Burns, 20, of Loganville.

She turned herself in to police on Tuesday.

The warrants are for Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 18. Investigators say they believe that Burns and Mitchell knew each other and had a domestic altercation prior to the shooting. They also indicated they think multiple people were present during the shooting and detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Shortly before 1:30pm, GCPD dispatched officers to a “person shot” call on Uniwattee Trail at the intersection of Mountain Ash Court in unincorporated Dacula. When they arrived, they located a woman in her early 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Investigators said they think the shooting took place in the roadway. There are several shell casings along the opposite side of the road.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Mitchell is not in custody and police are actively seeking her location.