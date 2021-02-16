ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Atlanta Police (APD) officers responded to a person shot call on February 10 and discovered David Mack,12, near his home where he lived with his grandmother on Beecher Street Southwest, lying unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds. He was not alert, not conscious, or breathing, and was confirmed deceased by Grady EMS.

Glenda Mack, his grandmother, had reported him missing the night before, after he said he was going to visit a friend. “He knows he’s supposed to get home: ‘Do not let the street lights catch you,’ and the person he was going to see was only half a mile away,” she said.

The family is looking for answers and justice, “I just can’t fathom that he’s not coming through that door,” said David’s grandmother. Family members are wondering who would gun down their beloved grandson and nephew. “We need closure. We need someone to come forward,” said Deanna Mack, his aunt.

David never came back home. Authorities confirmed someone shot him multiple times. “He was meant for greatness, and somebody robbed him of that,” said Deanna. Family members say whoever did this robbed them of their innocent 12-year-old who loved his family and just wanted to make everyone laugh. “He’s a typical kid. He jokes around, he likes playing pranks on you,” said Ayana Riley, another aunt.

His last words to his grandmother will forever stay in her heart. “He told me that he loved me, and I said ‘I love you too,” Glenda Mack said.

Atlanta Police are investigation the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.

Crime Stoppers has increased the reward in this case has been raised to $10,000. Anyone with information on the case can submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s).