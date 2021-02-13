PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Florida man that had pleaded guilty to Cyberstalking, sending fecal matter and a dead kitten to his victim among other items has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell Tuesday sentenced Bretton Howard Osborne (29, Punta Gorda) to 3 years and 8 months in federal prison for stalking and conspiracy to commit stalking. He was also ordered to complete 300 hours of community service.

Osborne’s co-defendant, Ian Douglas McGuire (30, Port Charlotte), was previously sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for the same offenses. Osborne and McGuire have also been ordered to pay victim restitution.

Osborne and McGuire had previously pleaded guilty.

According to court documents, between March 8, 2019, and June 27, 2019, McGuire and Osborne conspired together to stalk and harass victim “A.G.W.” Together they committed multiple acts of stalking using the U.S. Mail and the internet with the intent to injure, harass, and intimidate the victim, causing the victim to fear serious bodily injury.

They also caused substantial emotional distress to the victim. Among other things, McGuire and Osborne posted videos of the victim on McGuire’s YouTube channel and pinned to those videos personal information of the victim. They also mailed items, including fecal matter and a dead kitten to the victim and ordered services, food, and materials to be delivered to her home that she did not authorize.