CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – All lanes of State Road 580 were shut down early Saturday morning following a traffic accident that sent a vehicle into a pond.
Just after 8am on Saturday, February 13, 2021, Clearwater Police and Fire Rescue received a service call regarding a traffic accident. CPD say the crash occurred on SR-580 and a vehicle involved had entered a pond just East of McMullen Booth Road.RELATED: St. Pete Flower Shop Gets Much Needed Financial Boost Valentine's Day Weekend
The vehicle was traveling westbound on SR-580 when it lost control and entered the pond.
In an update at 10:06am on Saturday, emergency crew removed the vehicle from the pond and recovered the body of an adult male.
Details are limited at this time but CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.RELATED: COVID Long-Haulers Find Relief Among Fellow Sufferers on Road to Recovery
ALSO TRENDING ON CBS LOCAL:
• St. Pete Flower Shop Gets Much Needed Financial Boost Valentine’s Day Weekend
• Report: Arsenic, Lead, Toxic Metals Exist In Some Baby Food Including Gerber, Walmart, Beech-Nut BrandsMORE: Family Grieves 12-Year-Old Found Shot To Death: 'We Need Closure'
• Florida Man Obtains $3.9 Million In PPP Loans, Buys A $318,000 Lambo