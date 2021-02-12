ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The family of 12-year-old David Mack is looking for answers and justice, after he was found shot to death in the woods in the Cascade Road neighborhood.

“I just can’t fathom that he’s not coming through that door,” said Glenda Mack, David’s grandmother. Family members are wondering who would gun down their beloved grandson and nephew. “We need closure. We need someone to come forward,” said Deanna Mack, his aunt.

They found him dead on February 10, 2021, near his home where he lived with his grandmother on Beecher Street Southwest. She had reported him missing the night before, after he said he was going to visit a friend. “He knows he’s supposed to get home: ‘Do not let the street lights catch you,’ and the person he was going to see was only half a mile away,” she said.

David never came back home. Authorities confirmed someone shot him multiple times. “He was meant for greatness, and somebody robbed him of that,” said Deanna. Family members say whoever did this robbed them of their innocent 12-year-old who loved his family and just wanted to make everyone laugh. “He’s a typical kid. He jokes around, he likes playing pranks on you,” said Ayana Riley, another aunt.

His last words to his grandmother will forever stay in her heart. “He told me that he loved me, and I said ‘I love you too,” Glenda Mack said.

Atlanta Police are investigation the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.