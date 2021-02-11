TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – On Wednesday, Tampa Bay celebrated the Buccaneers Super Bowl LV win with a boat parade! Players and team members were cheered on along Tampa’s Riverwalk.

Tampa Bay residents gathered for a celebration of a lifetime. One resident, Lauri Tamney, could hardly contain her excitement, “We won the Super Bowl! We are champions! We’ve been singing we are the champions all week!”

Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor, says “We are here celebrating the historic and incredible Super Bowl win!” Whether out on kayak, jet ski, or boat, excitement filled the waters of Downtown Tampa on Wednesday.

Being at the parade also meant taking COVID-19 precautions. Tampa Police Chief, Brian Dugan, says “Tell somebody, ‘Hey put your mask on’ and they do it. That’s what we are here to do. Remind people.” Mayor Jane Castor echoed her police chief’s sentiments, adding, “All we are asking is for you to wear a mask and have a great time today!”

Despite the pandemic, some fans say a parade is just what Tampa Bay needed. Tampa Bay resident, Linda Henderson, says “They had to lay off all the [temporary employees] because budgeting, so with that, I had to pick up everything and kind of rekindle everything.” After Henderson lost her job due to COVID-19 last year, she seeing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a boat with the Lombardi Trophy puts a smile back on her face. “The win has actually drawn us back together even more since we’ve been so cooped up in the house lately. It has made us a better city,” said Henderson.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says she wants the Super Bowl celebrations to continue – but safely.