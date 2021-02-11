ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Fire officials rushed to the historic Krispy Kreme location on Ponce de Leon just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Several Twitter posts show flames destroying the building. Hours later, a scorched building full of ash and rubble was left.

Longtime customer Reginald Hill owns the Play Makers Barber Shop across the street from the donut shop. “I’ve been in my business for going on 17 years, and every day, we eat a Krispy Kreme donut,” he said. “This is you know, a big landmark, and it hurts.”

Yoooo @SHAQ your Donut shop on fire cuz 🤯🤯🤯😩😩😩🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FrYXNugI3Y — Summerhouse Suggie (@Ayy_Suggs) February 10, 2021

Hill also knows the owner, former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq posted video of the fire on Instagram, and in the comments he wrote, “Hope no one was injured. But we will be back stronger than ever.” “I can feel his pain, but you know, Shaq will be ok, they’ll rebuild it. Shaquille’s about business,” said Hill.

Atlanta Fire Rescue confirmed both employees working inside the shop saw the smoke and got out with no injuries. During the afternoon, fire officials said they were still investigating what caused the fire.

Atlanta Firefighters are still hitting hot spots this morning at the iconic Krispy Kreme located on Ponce de Leon. A fast moving fire gutted the building this morning just before 1am. Two employees were able to escape without injuries. #KrispyKreme #AFRD pic.twitter.com/2XWUpQOdJF — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) February 10, 2021

Customers who showed up later for their usual donut fix arrived to an unusual sight. “I’m just happy everyone got out safely. It’s really upsetting to see this place, you know, go up in flames,” said Danielle Temples, a longtime customer.

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation issued the following statement: