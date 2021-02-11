ROME, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A federal grand jury indicted a former bank loan officer, Michael Craig Brewster, 46, of Huntsville, Alabama, along with Edmond Cash, 79, of Rome, Georgia and LaDonna Barton, 63, of Menlo, Georgia on charges arising out of an alleged scheme to defraud Brewster’s former employer, River City Bank in Rome, Georgia, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine, the indictment, and other information presented in court, Barton allegedly used a fraudulent application to secure a loan from River City Bank. Barton’s loan application, with Cash’s assistance, was funneled through Brewster, who was a loan officer at the bank at the time.

Due to his position at the bank, Brewster was able to push the loan application through for approval and ensure that his co-conspirators received their requested funds despite their loan application being filled with false statements. Barton claimed in her loan application that she was seeking to purchase property, when it is alleged that she was obtaining money for herself and for Cash.

The money that was supposed to be used for purchasing property was allegedly pocketed by Barton and Cash, with Cash allegedly using some of the money to pay other loan payments and business expenses arising from his land development business.

Brewster, Cash and Barton, were charged with bank fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and making false statements in a loan application. All three were indicted by a federal grand jury on February 10, 2021.

Indictments are only charges. Defendants are presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.