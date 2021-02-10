TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – On Wednesday, Tampa Bay celebrated the Super Bowl win with a boat parade! Football players and team members were cheered on along Tampa’s Riverwalk.

Tampa Bay residents gathered for a celebration of a life time.

Tampa Bay resident, Lauri Tamney, says “We won the Super Bowl! We are champions! We’ve been singing we are the champions all week!”

Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor, says “We are here celebrating the historic and incredible Super Bowl win!”

Whether out on kayak, jet ski, or boat, excitement filled Tampa’s Riverwalk.

“Being able to be out in the sunshine, and enjoying our sports teams,” said Tamney.

Being at the parade also meant taking COVID-19 precautions.

Tampa Police Chief, Brian Dugan, says “Tell somebody, ‘Hey put your mask on’ and they do it. That’s what we are here to do. Remind people.”

“ll we are asking is for you to wear a mask and have a great time today!” said Mayor Castor.

Despite the pandemic, some fans say a parade is just what Tampa Bay needed.

Tampa Bay resident, Linda Henderson, says “They had to lay off all the temps because budgeting, so with that, i had to pick up everything and kind of rekindle everything.”

After Henderson lost her job because of COVID-19 last year, she seeing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a boat with the Lombardi Trophy, puts a smile back on her face.

“The win has actually drawn us back together even more since we’ve been so cooped up in the house lately. It has made us a better city,” said Henderson.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says she wants the Super Bowl celebrations to continue but safely.