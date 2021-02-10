ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Atlanta Fire Rescue is reporting a blaze broke out overnight at the historic Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon in Midtown Atlanta.
The fire that started around 1 a.m. this morning gutted the building, but two employees were able to escape unharmed.RELATED: 'This Pillow Fight Just Got Very Real:' Parkland Survivor David Hogg Starting Pillow Company To Rival MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell
RELATED: 'We All Need To Be A Little Distrustful': Colorado Schools Could Soon Teach Kids How To Differentiate Between Fake News & Credible Media
Atlanta Firefighters are still hitting hot spots this morning at the iconic Krispy Kreme located on Ponce de Leon. A fast moving fire gutted the building this morning just before 1am. Two employees were able to escape without injuries. #KrispyKreme #AFRD pic.twitter.com/2XWUpQOdJF
— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) February 10, 2021
MORE: Super Bowl Clean-Up Underway In Downtown Tampa
The legendary Krispy Kreme location on Ponce De Leon is currently on fire. 🔥😥😢 pic.twitter.com/VRiYRftCgy
— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 10, 2021