ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)  – Atlanta Fire Rescue is reporting a blaze broke out overnight at the historic Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon in Midtown Atlanta.

The fire that started around 1 a.m. this morning gutted the building, but two employees were able to escape unharmed.

