ATLANTA, Ga. (CW 69 News at 10)– Atlanta one of the best places in the US to get married according to 2021 WalletHub Study.

Valentine’s day is coming up and is one of the most popular times of year to get engaged. WalletHub conducted a study with 3 key elements, costs, facilities and services, and safety across 182 cities in the US. Out of the 182 cities included were 150 most populated US cities and at least 2 of the most populated cities in each state. Atlanta ranked 7 overall places to tie the knot.

Looking for a place to get married? Atlanta has more wedding chapels, churches, and event spaces than most places in the US. Need to find services like party-equipment rentals, photographers, musicians, DJs, hair salons and makeup artists, Atlanta has plenty . You will not have look hard for flower shops, catering services, cake shops, or bartenders either.

Atlanta ranks 66 in costs. The average cost of the wedding was weighted heavily. Cost of restaurant meals and affordable wedding options were also considered in this ranking.

Planning a wedding during the COVID-19 can be difficult and stressful. Atlanta ranks 46 in COVID safety. This was determined by the average COVID-19 deaths and cases in the past week.