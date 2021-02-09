TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor, says she wants the city to celebrate such a big win, but police teams will be out over the next week making sure people are socials distancing and wearing masks.

“You can supply everyone with a mask, advise them of the science behind it and expect that they are going to abide by the mask order. Again, you’re going to find a few that don’t,” said Castor.

Right after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, many people went out to celebrate.

Tampa Police Chief, Brian Dugan says “Right around when the third quarter started, that’s when we started evolving our plan and trying to guess where people were going to go.”

Dugan says it was a busy night.

“They want us to be the mask police and keep everybody safe. It’s a difficult task,” said Dugan.

While Mayor Castor says she saw most people wearing masks, a scene downtown showed large crowds with no masks.

“We were stretched thin, the officers were working 15 to 16 hour days. We did the best we could,” said Dugan.

As the city plans Super Bowl celebrations, Mayor Castor says mask-wearing will be enforced and police presence will look very similar to how it looked on Sunday.

“I believe there were 80 uniformed officers in the Ybor area and just about that in Soho, a number of officers in the downtown area,” said Castor.

Two Tampa Bay residents say they watched the game at home and plan to continue celebrating while following CDC guidelines.

Mike Scaglione, Tampa Bay resident, says “We had friends that we know are safe and everything over. It wasn’t anything big.”

Tampa Bay resident, Richard Smith says “Usually friends we hang out with. Everyone’s been tested and everybody knows each other’s medical history, so we are all kind of comfortable around each other.”

No matter where or who you celebrate with, Mayor Castor says you should take personal responsibility for your health.

“We’re never going to get rid of this thing if you won’t follow the rules,” said Scaglione.

Castor says the city is currently planning some Super Bowl celebrations. They are also working on how to make those celebrations safe.