ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The Nabisco Bakery’s 80-year presence in Atlanta on Murphy Avenue is coming to a close. Mondelēz International, who owns the brand, announced it plans to stop production at the Atlanta and Fair Lawn, New Jersey bakeries this summer. As a result, 400 Atlanta employees and will lose their jobs. The Fair Lawn closure will result in 600 job cuts. The announcement comes as everyone is already dealing with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s devastating. I turned 55, been here 37 years and was looking forward to at least getting 5 more years,” said Jeff Howard, who has been employed at the plant since high school. “They worked us seven days a week for the last year, and then what do we get? They tell us they’re shutting down this year. Our pension’s been in critical default, so I’m not hardly gonna get that.”

“It’s sad, because the company makes so much money, and we’ve worked the entire pandemic,” said Travis Holmes, who has been employed there for 16 years.

The company issued a statement indicating geographic locations and outdated production capabilities led to the decision.

“Conversations will happen with salaried employees at both sites, whether that means other opportunities within other parts of the organization,” said Laurie Guzzinati, a spokesperson and senior director of Corporate & Government Affairs in North America for Mondelēz Global LLC.

Guzzinati says salaried employees will get a severance and other benefits, and they’ll meet with unions representing hourly employees to discuss their transitions. “It is certainly something that we con’t take lightly. Thursday was a difficult day both for the company and for employees,” she said. “We are committed to supporting any employees who are affected by this.”

The company said in a statement: