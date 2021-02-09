The Cobb County Police Department released a statement saying they are investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred on I-285 EB east of Powers Ferry Road.

According to investigators, a maroon 2002 Toyota Tundra was traveling in the eastbound travel lanes of I-285 EB east of Powers Ferry Road approaching the Fulton County line. For unknown reasons, the driver failed to maintain his lane of travel and exited the roadway. The front of the Tundra collided with the concrete barrier that separates the eastbound and westbound lanes. The collision re-directed the Tundra back into the eastbound travel lanes, where it came to a uncontrolled rest in the roadway. The driver failed to remain at the scene of the accident and fled eastbound into Fulton County.

A black 2018 Hyundai Sonata was traveling in the eastbound travel lanes of I-285 approaching the disabled Toyota Tundra when the front of the Sonata collided with the Tundra. The Sonata was redirected northeast as it exited the travel lanes and collided with the concrete jersey barrier. The Sonata then came to a final uncontrolled rest in contact with the barrier.

The collision between the Toyota Tundra and the Hyundai Sonata accelerated the Tundra east within its travel lane. The front of a grey 2017 Chevrolet Silverado collided with the disabled Tundra and came to an uncontrolled rest in the travel lane. The collision with the Silverado redirected the Tundra northeast. The Tundra came to an uncontrolled rest in the leftmost eastbound travel lane.

Three additional vehicles were involved in this collision. These vehicles made contact with either the Toyota Tundra, Hyundai Sonata, and/or the Chevrolet Silverado during the collision sequence.

A blue 2012 Audi A5 was involved and came to a controlled rest east of the collision scene on the shoulder at the southern edge of the roadway.

A gray 2020 Chrysler Pacifica was involved and came to a controlled rest east of the collision scene on the shoulder at the southern edge of the roadway west of the Audi.

A black 2010 Nissan Maxima was involved and came to a controlled rest east of the collision scene on the shoulder at the northern edge of the roadway.

The driver of the Toyota Tundra, Rony Perez-Lucas, 23, of Marietta, was taken into custody later during the day and transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Perez-Lucas was charged with Driving Without a Valid License, Failure to Maintain Lane, Felony Hit and Run, and Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree.

The driver of the Hyundai Sonata, Andrew Omoregbe, 67, of McDonough, was transported to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Hyundai Sonata, Stacey Render, 42, of Atlanta, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, Desmond Graham, 32, of Columbus, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased on the scene. His next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Audi A5, Dajuan Williams, 24, of Norcross, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler Pacifica, Lewis Newmark, 63, of Chamblee, was not injured.

The driver of the Nissan Maxima, Nathaniel Skrine, 23, of Atlanta, was not injured.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.