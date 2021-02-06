SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10/CNN) — Four family members, including three children, were killed in an early Saturday morning mobile home fire on the 4200 block of Smokecreek Parkway SW in Snellville, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

Initial reports stated that fire personnel were in the trailer park community on a medical call, but crews had recently completed a medical call and were in their station when they were dispatched.

Police were in the area for a separate incident when they called in the fire at 2:19 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire at 2:19 this morning. They pulled 2 pediatric patients from a fire located on the 4200 block of Smokecreek Parkway SW in Snellville. A third pediatric and an adult were found later. The family of four have all deceased. pic.twitter.com/SJlRjNE7sg — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) February 6, 2021

Bystanders tried to get into the home to rescue the family but were turned back by heat and smoke. When fire crews arrived, the flames were through the roof, emergency officials said.

Upon their arrival, fire crews found a single-story, mobile home well involved with flames through the roof. Per the Incident Commander, bystanders initially tried to go inside and rescue the family, but the amount of heat and smoke was too much for them to overcome so they backed out.

Firefighters were able to enter the home through a window and quickly found two children who were handed over to paramedics. The children died at the scene.

Firefighters continued searching and found another child and an adult woman who were already deceased, fire officials said.

Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire. Firefighters said most of the damage is located in the back of the mobile home and spread to the front.

