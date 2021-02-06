GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Throughout the pandemic, North Georgia Rotary Clubs have been serving meals to families in need. On Friday, February 5, 2021, Rotary District 6910 reached its goal of serving one million meals, but members are already planning the next milestone.

About 30 volunteers loaded 2,200 boxes of meals outside Life Church International in Duluth. “It takes people handling logistics, it takes people with a willing heart to come out and sling boxes at 40 pounds each,” said Paige Havens with District 6910’s Public Image Committee.

It’s part of a bigger Rotary effort called the “Feed 10 Million Challenge” to provide 10 million meals this year. District Governor Tina Fischlin, Feed 10 Million Champion Randy Redner and Service Director Doug Bolton participated in the push to reach the district’s goal.

Satisfeed is one of several organizations on the receiving end of the distribution, and they in turn distribute thousands of meals. The organization is based at the church and helped to facilitate the effort. “When COVID took place and we got wiped out on the first Saturday, 147 people showed up, and there was not a piece of food left here,” said Satisfeed Director of Operatons Greg Robinson, discussing ongoing need to provide food to families particularly hit hard during the pandemic.

Organizers say the effort will continue for as long as there is a need.