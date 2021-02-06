YBOR CITY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A man is hospitalized after being robbed at gunpoint and shot early Saturday morning near Ybor City.
The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, February 6, 2021 in the 1200 block of North 20th Street, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Early investigation has shown that an armed Black male in his mid-twenties and wearing all black clothing robbed the victim before shooting him. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by personal vehicle. He remains in the hospital, currently listed in stable condition.
A gray sedan was reportedly seen in the area near the time of the shooting. Detectives want to speak with the occupants to determine if they have any information that could assist in the investigation.
Initial witness reports the suspect as a Black male, mid-twenties, approximately 5’11” in height, 200 pounds with
shoulder length dreads and wearing dark clothing.
Detectives are continuing to work on developing additional leads in this investigation and ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS. CW44 News At 10 will provide further details as they are made available.
