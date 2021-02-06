ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – With Valentine’s Day coming up, you might be looking for someone to spend it with.

WalletHub took a look at some of the best and worst places to live for singles. Georgia ranks 13th for best place state to live for singles.

The study looked at all 50 states across 27 indicators. It compared the percentage of single adults, gender balance, online dating opportunities, annual income, and entertainment to name a few. The study included online dating opportunities with COVID-19 restrictions.

Looking to meet someone? Scoring high in share of single adults, gender balance, and openness to relationships. With high online-dating participation and few COVID restrictions, Georgia ranked 7 in this category.

The data also looked at the economics of dating. The cost of beer and wine. Getting a haircut or going to the beauty salon. It looked at entertainment like getting a coffee or going to a movie. Other economic factors were weighed, annual income, housing affordability, job growth, credit scores, and unemployment rate. Georgia ranked 26 in the country for economics.

The last category looked at was entertainment. WalletHub took a look at the number or restaurants and bars. It weighed in museums, cultural performances, parks, and fitness and recreational facilities. It also factored in crime rate and online dating safety. Georgia ranks 18 in this group of data.