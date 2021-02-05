ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

As part of Identity Theft Protection Week, Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians who have received their COVID vaccine not to share the news by posting their COVID vaccine card to their social media apps as doing so could lead to identity theft.

“I strongly encourage all Georgians to get vaccinated for COVID at the appropriate time, but cannot discourage them enough against the posting of their vaccination cards on social media,” warns Attorney General Carr. “This new trend of doing so, however well-intentioned, could lead to their full names and birthdates falling into the wrong hands.”

COVID vaccine cards contain the recipient’s full name and birth date. This information might help someone to apply for a loan or credit card in your name or hack into your accounts if you have used your birthdate as a password or PIN. A safer way to share about your vaccine on social media would be to update your status or to post a picture of your vaccination sticker.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division offers the following tips about staying safe online and reducing your risk of identity theft: