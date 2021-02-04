TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Many struggling families in the Tampa Bay Area now have dinner for the next couple of days. Thursday, the NFL and a non-profit called Feeding Tampa Bay passed out nearly 2,000 meals to those in need.

For many people in the Tampa Bay Area, their focus this week is not on the Super Bowl, but rather on how to find their next meal.

Tampa Bay resident, Duane Cooper, says “With all my health problems, I can at least know I’m going to get something to eat.”

Melissa Schiller who works with the NFL says “It has been a year of struggle for a lot of families and food is one thing that is a basic human right for everyone.”

Matt Spence works with Feeding Tampa Bay, an organization that provides free food to those in need, and says because of the pandemic, fresh meals are needed more than ever.

“We’ve seen our demand almost double. There’s now over a million people in Tampa Bay who are food insecure,” said Spence.

Since the Super Bowl is in Tampa this year, the NFL wanted to leave behind a legacy, so it donated a quarter of a million dollars to Feeding Tampa Bay.

“If this is how we can help, this is how we wanted to help,” said Schiller.

“They liked the idea that it supports local restaurants, since they are the ones who prepare the meals and it supports the community,” said Spence.

For Duane Cooper, food is a luxury.

“I was working for a limousine company and in the pandemic, they lost most of their business and they had to let a lot of drivers go,” said Cooper.

The Super Bowl isn’t just a football game. For Cooper, it brings hope.

“If you don’t have food on the table, you can’t survive, so it’s better when people help out,” said Cooper.

Feeding Tampa Bay organizers plan to pass out 60,000 meals to families over the course of the next year.