Stimulus Check Latest: Help Is Nearing. What's The Timeline For Next Economic Relief Payment?A third economic relief payment has moved closer the bank accounts of millions of Americans, but the timeline remains somewhat uncertain

One Service Industry Not Seeing The Lift They Expected From Super BowlDespite Super Bowl 55 driving traffic into the Bay Area, luxury transportation services say they're not seeing the numbers they had anticipated over the last few months. One local business owner says that lack of traffic has taken a large chunk of his business.

'More Prescriptions Than In Last 22 Years': Pediatrician Treating Record Number Of Children For Mental Health ProblemsA pediatrician said he is writing significantly more prescriptions for children having issues because they have been out of school for almost a year during the pandemic.