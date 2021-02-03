BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is trying to determine if an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump was targeted in a hate crime.

Rob Raymond is the owner of the Dr’s Toy Store Medical Equipment.

Raymond told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that he was shocked to discover that overnight someone had defiled his business by spray painting hateful images of a swastika and with the words “Nazi” and “Convict Trump” on the front of his business.

Raymond has always been a big Trump supporter and he likes him so much that he even has a cardboard cutout of Trump inside his front door. Raymond said the suspect went out of his way to commit the crime. His business is tucked away in a small business and warehouse district a few blocks off Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Raymond has shared surveillance tape with the Broward Sheriff’s Office of a possible suspect who is seen wearing a hoodie and who is outside his business. Raymond believes that is the suspect in this case.

“He is wearing a hoodie and it is hard to make him out,” said Raymond. “We will look at all the camera angles.”

Raymond said, “I support Trump and I don’t think a lot of people like Trump. I feel like everything has gotten to be one sided and people are going after Trump supporters. I mean this is mean spirited. Whoever did this is a Trump hater. I have always supported Trump though he is not president anymore.”

“I don’t think this is very good,” he said. “I mean swastikas on my business. The message is they don’t like Trump and they don’t like anyone who supports Trump.”

If the case is determined to be a hate crime, that would enhance the penalties for the culprit if he is found and convicted.

Raymond said he has run the business for the past 10 years and has never been targeted before.

A BSO investigator was inside his store Monday afternoon. Raymond spoke with him and said he told him everything he knows about this incident.