PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Fayette county home where the famous movie “The Silence of the Lambs” was filmed has a new owner.

The house at 8 Circle Street in Perryopolis was Buffalo Bill’s home in the iconic film.

The realtor who sold the home says they received six offers within two weeks of the home going up for sale and several of the offers were from out of state movie fans.

The sale comes just days before the new CBS show “Clarice” debuts.

“We are so excited for what the buyers have planned for the home, and we can’t wait to share the details with you later this week,” says realtor Eileen Allan.

The home was listed for sale for $298,500.

The listing says the home sits on 1.76 acres of land near the Yough River, and the 110-year-old house still has many of its original features like the hardwood floors, woodwork and wallpaper.

The house also has a swimming pool in the back and a detached three-car garage.

The homesold back in the summer of 2016. At the time, PETA showed interest in the home, wanting to turn it into an empathy museum where visitors would be allowed to wear the skins of abused animals.

“Stay tuned movie fans, you’re going to love what’s planned for the home,” realtor Eileen Allan said.