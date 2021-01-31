TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – If you’re reading this in the Tampa Bay Area, you have a shot at winning a ticket to Super Bowl 55. The NFL and Super Bowl officials have partnered with a local food rescue organization to offer a trip to the big gme, but more importantly – getting locals involved in the fight against food insecurity.

Volunteers who sign up with Feeding Tampa Bay by February 3, 2021 are being entered for a chance to win a ticket to the big game, courtesy of the NFL. Chief Development Officer with Feeding Tampa Bay, Kelley Sims says, “There’s a natural partnership between the Super Bowl or any sporting event and food. We tailgate! We have parties at home.” Adding on to their long history of fighting hunger, Feeding Tampa Bay is adding a side of incentive to their mission this month. “The hardest ticket in town is ALWAYS to go to the Super Bowl, but no more than this year, right? Because it’s a limited group. We could not be more thankful that they came up with this idea.”

Sims, who is overseeing the 44-week program, Huddle To Tackle Hunger tells CW44 News At 10 that it goes further than combating food scarcity. “What better community to support than our restaurant and hospitality members who’ve been so drastically affected by this pandemic?” The meals will be prepared by local restaurants, putting money back into the Tampa Bay Area community.

Sims says an influx of volunteers is expected due to the ticket opportunity. She began as a volunteer and says it takes 5,000 volunteers a month to do the work they do, making it especially tough during a pandemic. “As a volunteer, as a donor, I realized this is really where I wanted to put my skills to use. And it’s really come full circle, as you said, and that is by starting as a volunteer, starting as someone who supported the cause and then actually begin to lift the organization, professionally, has really been a blessing for me.”

With an increased goal of 86 million meals to distribute this year, she says they’re accepting all the helpful hands they can get.

NFL friends and family, including Tampa Bay Bucs cheerleaders and mascot will assist Feeding Tampa Bay at sites beginning next week. To sign up with Feeding Tampa Bay and a chance at that ticket to the big game, click here. You’ll find a calendar with all volunteer opportunities available.

To get the ball rolling, so to speak, the NFL Foundation has also made a $250,000 donation to Feeding Tampa Bay to provide meals and assist in supporting local restaurants.

ALSO TRENDING ON CBS LOCAL:

• Six More Charged In Connection With A $2.7 Million PPP Fraud Scheme

• Super Bowl Experience Officially Open In Tampa

• Polk County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 10 For Stealing CARES Act Money