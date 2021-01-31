SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Tampa Police arrested an 11-year-old boy that brought a loaded gun to his South Tampa middle school on Friday.

Authorities with the Tampa Police Department are praising the student who reported the incident which occured at Monroe Middle School, a Hillsborough County Public School, located at 4716 W. Montgomery Avenue. The magnet middle school serves residents of South Tampa including nearby MacDill Airforce Base.

Police say on Friday afternoon, a student at the school told administrators that fellow student, 11-year-old Scott Decerant, had a gun in his backpack. The Tampa Police Department School Resource Officer was informed and immediately removed Decerant from class. A loaded handgun was found in his backpack.

Officers say there was no threat made to any individual or the school. Decerant was charged with Minor in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm on School Property. He was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center, but no further details have been released.

“I am proud of the student who stepped up and said something to keep others safe”, said Tampa Police Chief, Brian Dugan. “We need everyone in our community to learn from the actions of this brave student. I ask anyone who has information on someone who should not have a gun to tell us, tell Crimestoppers, or tell anyone who will let us know”.

CW44 News At 10 will provide further information as it is made available.

