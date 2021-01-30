HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Organizers are making last-minute preparations for the Super Bowl Experience that starts Friday. They’re also asking people to follow the health protocols they have in place to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

Every year, people from all over the country travel to this event, which allows fans to meet football players and participate in fun activities, but this year it looks very different and have spent a lot of money on virtual and non-contact activities to keep COVID-19 from spreading. Employees with the Super Bowl Experience are putting the final touches on an event like no other. Despite being in a pandemic, the NFL is moving forward with it’s annual Super Bowl Experience with more virtual and outdoor events. NFL Director of Events, Nicki Ewell says, “I think if it hadn’t been outside on the Riverwalk, in such a big space, we knew we wouldn’t have been able to host this.”

In 2021, with a large crowd, comes safety precautions and Ewell says a primary focus to patrons is to “Keep their face covering on at all times.” If you don’t keep your mask on, there are consequences. “If a fan is not abiding by health safety protocols, whether that’s social distancing, or masks not in compliance, we will be partnering with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in this park and Tampa Police Department, and Technology Village to eject fans who are non-compliant,” said Ewell.

There is, however, one instance in which you can take your mask off: Whenever you are seated and eating.

Amber Benjamin, owner of Guaca Go says, “I’m excited to be outside, selling our guacamole bowls and carnitas!” For her, being able to bring her food to the event could be life-changing. Like many other food vendors, the pandemic had taken a toll on her business, adding, “Our event company was completely shut down in March [2020]. We came back from our last music festival, and all of our events got cancelled.” While the Super Bowl Experience will look very different, Benjamin says she’s thankful to be there. “We lost a lot to Covid, just like everyone else did. This could be huge for us. This could bring us back to where we need to be.”

Organizers say all reservations are officially sold out. If you are a reservation holder, SBX – the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s will return to Tampa for Super Bowl LV from Friday, January 29, 2021 – Sunday, January 31 and from Wednesday, February 3 – Saturday, February 6 along the Tampa Riverwalk. To celebrate the history of the NFL, Super Bowl Experience will offer fans the opportunity virtually meet & greet with current NFL players and Legends, participate in games, and shop merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa. Super Bowl Experience will also feature photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens, and a Super Bowl rings display showcasing all 54 Super Bowl rings! Fans can attend Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s FREE every day. For more information on Super Bowl Experience concessions, you can access the menus HERE.

Super Bowl Experience Hours of Operation:

​Friday, January 29, 2021: 5:00 PM- 10:00 PM

Saturday, January 30, 2021: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday, January 31, 2021: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM ​

Monday, February 1, 2021: CLOSED ​

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 : CLOSED

Wednesday, February 3, 2021: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM​

​Thursday, February 4, 2021: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM