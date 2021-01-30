POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The DOH in Polk County says for now, they will remain with their current COVID-19 vaccination enrollment system and forgo the the state-run system.

The Department of Health in Polk County announced Friday evening they will continue using their current vaccination enrollment process through their portal website instead of opting into a new statewide registration system at this time. Enrollments will also continue to be taken through the COVID-19 Vaccination Call Center for the county at 863-298-7500 for those who prefer to register by phone.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccine Locator Website Launches In Florida

Polk County seniors who have enrolled with the local registration system do not need to enroll in the new state system. Signing up for state’s My Vaccine system, will not get you a vaccination appointment in Polk County because the system is not yet in use in Polk County at this time.

Dr. Joy Jackson, Director of the Florida Department of Health in Polk County added, “More than 60,000 residents are currently on Polk County’s vaccination registration list and we continue to accept reservations by the portal and call center. We appreciate the collaboration with Polk County Government who has been instrumental in establishing a process for residents to request a vaccine.”

The DOH in Polk County say officials are committed to dispersing the COVID-19 vaccine to residents as quickly and efficiently as possible, adding more than 32,000 individuals in Polk have received the COVID-19 vaccination so far.

