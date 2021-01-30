ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Police investigating a Florida man found Thursday morning with life-threatening injuries have preliminarily determined he accidently shot and killed himself.

According to St. Petersburg Police, officers responded to a service call just after 3:30am on Thursday morning. Upon arrival, they found an unidentified man, bleeding in front of the Kay Food Store at 1421 22nd St South. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man, later identified as 40-year-old Demond Tyrone Boykins had succumbed to his injuries.

Demond-Boykins-Gun Credit: SPPD | CW44 News At 10

Demond-Boykins-Bag-And-Gun_Trajectory-Rod Credit: SPPD | CW44 News At 10

Demond-Boykins-Bag-And-Gun Credit: SPPD | CW44 News At 10

In an update from SPPD on Friday, January 29, 2021, investigators say after examining video of the shooting that took Demond T. Boykins life, detectives preliminary findings are that he accidentally shot himself.

Surveillance video shows Boykins, stumbling and falling in the parking lot. As he attempted to stand up, his waist-bag, or fanny-pack, fell and hit the pavement. A gun that was inside the bag accidentally discharged. The bullet exited the bag and struck Boykins in the head.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died. The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing as SPPD are awaiting information from the medical examiner and ballistics results from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Investigators have provided images of the gun and the bag. A rod was placed in the barrel of the gun to show the bullet’s trajectory.

