MACON, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A grand jury issued an indictment charging 11 individuals (ten from Georgia, one from Alabama) in a 136-count federal indictment including alleged violations of drug distribution conspiracy and violations of the dog fighting prohibitions of the federal Animal Welfare Act, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The defendants include:

Jarvis Lockett, 40, of Warner Robins, Georgia

Derrick Owens, 37, of Woodland, Georgia

Christopher Raines, 50, of Talbotton, Georgia

Armard Davis, 41, of Fort Valley, Georgia

Jason Carter, 38, of Phoenix City, Alabama

Shaquille Bentley, 26, of Roberta, Georgia

Bryanna Holmes, 24, of Fort Valley, Georgia

Vernon Vegas, 49, of Suwanee, Georgia

Lekey Davis, 45, of Talbotton, Georgia

Kathy Ann Whitfield, 61, of Columbus, Georgia

Rodrick Walton, 40, of Shiloh, Georgia

An indictment is a set of allegations based upon a finding of probable cause by a grand jury. A defendant is presumed innocent until convicted.

“Dog fighting is brutal and illegal; it is particularly troubling when combined with drug trafficking,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary for the Middle District of Georgia.

The indictment alleges that defendants Lockett, Owens, Raines, both Davises, Carter, Bentley, Holmes, Vegas, and Whitfield were involved in a conspiracy between May 2019 and February 2020 to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base. Lockett is charged in separate counts with distribution of cocaine base and cocaine, and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine. Armard Davis and Holmes are charged in separate counts with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine. Walton is charged in a separate count with possession of cocaine.

The indictment further alleges that defendants Lockett, Owens, Raines, Armard Davis, and Walton were involved in a conspiracy to sponsor and exhibit dogs in a dog fight, and possess, train, transport, deliver, and receive dogs for the purpose of having the dogs participate in a dog fight. The indictment outlines dog fights the defendants are alleged to have attended between May 2019 and February 2020, as well as discussions between the co-conspirators about training and matching up their dogs for fighting. In addition, the defendants are separately charged with possession of dogs for purposes of having the dogs participate in dog fights as follows: Lockett – 15 counts; Raines – 40 counts; Owens – 44 counts, Walton – 18 counts; Armard Davis – 9 counts.