Ten people are now in the Polk County Jail, after Sheriff Grady Judd says they stole money from the Polk County CARES Act Fund, which is used to help residents struggling to pay rent, utilities and other housing costs because of the pandemic.

Sheriff Grady Judd says nine of the ten people arrested on Thursday stole up to $18,000 in CARES Act money, and now they’re facing charges that include grand theft and obtaining property by fraud.

Polk County Sheriff, Grady Judd says “Here’s what makes me angry about this. There are people, because there was a finite amount of money, there are people who needed the money the worst, that didn’t get the money, because these people stole and created fraudulent acts.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says an investigation into stolen money from the cares act began back in July of 2020. He says $53 million of CARES Act money was set aside for residents in Polk County to apply for, but not everyone qualified for it.

“We found a lot of people that had falsified documents,” said Judd.

He says a manager of a McDonald’s in Polk County, Phyllis Tirado, started a chain of illegal activity.

“Phyllis who is the general manager, she liked Ebony Chaney, felt sorry for her so she dummied up a letter so she could qualify for Polk CARES. Then that letter was duplicated through those that work at McDonald’s that were to receive the money illegally,” said Judd.

Officers also arrested another group who worked at a local Publix.

“Took records and took a document, an hr document, off of a bulletin board and used Publix logo, Publix supervisor’s name,” said Judd.

A total of nine people illegally received $2,000 in CARES Act money each and Tirado who helped her McDonald’s employees get the money, is now charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and cheating.

“You’re stealing from the tax payers. You’re stealing from the good-hearted people who made that money available for those who are really, really struggling,” said Judd.

Sheriff Judd says his department is still investigating 39 other people who also tried to steal CARES Act money.

Sheriff Judd says the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Board of County Commissioners, the state and federal governments to make sure CARES Act money gets to the people who qualify.