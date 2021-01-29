LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) has identified the victim in a homicide that occurred at the Sugar Mills Apartment complex on Thursday.

GCPD says in a statement the victim is Bradley Jordan, 23, of Lawrenceville.

Investigators arrested Roceam Wilson, 26, for this murder. Detectives believe that Jordan was at the location for his job as a pest control worker when he was approached by Wilson outside of one of the apartments. Arrests are only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Currently, a motive for the murder is not clear. Wilson was quickly identified by detectives who followed up on evidence at the scene. GCPD has charged Wilson with Aggravated Assault, Felony Murder, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Officers responded to 855 Walther Blvd just after 10:00 AM on January 28, 2021, after someone called 911 to report hearing a gunshot and seeing a male lying at the bottom of a stairwell. When officers arrived, they discovered that the male was deceased with at least one gunshot wound.

The nearby Georgia Gwinnett Campus was initially locked down as officers searched the area for potential suspects. A K9 unit responded and a thorough search of the area was conducted. Once the search was completed the lockdown was lifted.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 21-007016