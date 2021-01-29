SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Williams, 39, of Chattooga County, for Rape and Incest, according to a GBI statement.
On September 8, 2020, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate allegations of rape and incest by Williams. At the time, Williams was employed as a deputy for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and was placed on administrative leave.
Williams was booked into the Chattooga County Jail.
No further details are currently available.
Criminal arrests are only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.