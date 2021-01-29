DUBLIN, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested former Dublin Police Department Officer Shuronica Walker, 37, of East Dublin, Georgia, was arrested for passing contraband funds to an inmate, according to a GBI statement.
Police booked Walker into the Laurens County Jail on one count of Items Prohibited for Possession of Inmates and one count of Violation of Oath of Office.
On January 22, 2021, the GBI initiated an investigation at the request of the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Office of Professional Standards pursuant to a Dublin police officer allegedly supplying a state inmate with money via non-approved methods in violation of Georgia law.
The investigation revealed Walker provided a state inmate with funds via Cash App and assisted with the procurement of contraband for the inmate. Walker was terminated from the Dublin Police Department.
The GDC is securing warrants on inmate Reginald Cooper, 46, with two counts of Items Prohibited for Possession of Inmates and one count of Tampering with Evidence. Cooper is an inmate at the Wheeler Correctional Facility in Alamo, Wheeler County, Georgia.
At the conclusion of the investigation, the case file will be submitted to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. This has been a joint GBI and GDC investigation.
Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.