TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested William “Chip” Samuel Stokes, 51, of Laurens County, and charged him with Theft by Taking and Violation of Oath of Office.
Stokes was a Major with the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office until he was terminated on Monday.
On January 15, 2021, Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct a criminal investigation into a theft of over $1,500.00 from the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office evidence room.
Preliminary information indicates that on Thursday, December 17, 2020, Twiggs County deputies conducted a traffic stop where they recovered over $1,500. The money was counted on video, packaged, and later secured in the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office evidence room.
On Monday, January 11, 2021, Sheriff Mitchum became aware that the money taken during the traffic stop was missing. Sheriff’s Office personnel conducted several audits and searches of the evidence room but could not locate the money in question.
During the GBI investigation, they found sufficient evidence that Stokes had taken the money from the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office evidence room to arrest him.
Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.