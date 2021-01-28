HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Organizers are making last-minute preparations for the Super Bowl Experience that starts Friday. They’re also asking people to follow the health protocols they have in place to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

Every year, people from all over the country travel to this event, which allows fans to meet football players and participate in fun activities, but this year it looks very different.

Super Bowl Experience organizers say they have spent a lot of money on virtual and non-contact activities to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

Super Bowl Experience employees are putting the final touches on an event like no other. Despite being in a pandemic, the NFL is moving forward with it’s annual Super Bowl Experience with more virtual and outdoor events.

Nicki Ewell, NFL Director of Events, says “I think if it hadn’t been outside, on the Riverwalk, in such a big space, we knew we wouldn’t have been able to host this.”

In 2021, with a large crowd, comes safety precautions.

“Keep their face covering on at all times,” said Ewell.

If you don’t keep your mask on, there are consequences.

“If a fan is not abiding by health safety protocols, whether that’s social distancing, or masks not in compliance, we will be partnering with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in this park and Tampa Police Department, and Technology Village to eject fans who are non-compliant,” said Ewell.

There is one instance in which you can take your mask off: Whenever you are seated and eating.

Amber Benjamin, owner of Guaca Go, says “I’m excited to be outside, selling our guacamole bowls and carnitas,” said Benjamin.

For Benjamin, being able to bring her food to the event could be life-changing.

“Our event company was completely shut down in March. We came back from out last music festival, and all of our events got cancelled,” said Benjamin.

While the Super Bowl Experience will look very different, Benjamin says she’s thankful to be there.

“We lost a lot to COVID, just like everyone else did. This could be huge for us. This could bring us back to where we need to be,” said Benjamin.

Organizers say all reservations are officially sold out and the event will be open Friday at 5 p.m.