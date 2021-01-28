ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The nation bid farewell to Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron at his funeral, which was held at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta on January 27, 2021.

“He let his bat speak for him, and because he did so, we all enjoy a better world,” said Friendship Baptist Church Pastor Emeritus Reverend Dr. William V. Guy.

“His life was one long home run, and now he has rounded the bases,” said Former President Bill Clinton.

His wife, Billye Suber Aaron, thanked everyone for their support during the service. “For 47 years, Henry and I walked this journey together,” she said.

The funeral honored the beloved icon whose legacy extended far beyond his record on the baseball field. “To Morehouse School of Medicine, and to me, he was all that and much more, he was a stellar citizen, a business person,” said Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, the president and dean of the Morehouse School of Medicine.

Hank and Billye Aaron’s commitment to education opened doors for many students at several colleges. He donated several million dollars to Morehouse School of Medicine, helping them expand the medical building and construct a student pavilion named after his wife. “While the financial gifts are important, it is the presence, his presence, that has mattered,” said Rice.

Atlanta Technical College also honored Aaron’s life and contributions over the last 25 years.

“He and Billye created their Chasing The Dream Foundation to give youngsters the opportunity to chase their dreams,” said Allan Tanenbaum, an attorney and the foundation’s secretary.

“It is one thing to be told anything is possible, but it’s completely different when you’re shown,” said Quiana Lewis, one of the original dream chasers.

Several speakers reflected on Aaron’s kindness and humble character. “He never forgot the poverty of his youth,” said Guy.

And the world will never forget the legend, Hank Aaron.